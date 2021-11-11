Equipmake & Beulas partner with Go-Ahead London for in-service trials of double-decker e-bus; up to 300 miles with 543 kWh pack

Equipmake, a commercial vehicle electrification specialist, and Spanish coachbuilder Beulas, are joining forces with Go-Ahead, London’s largest bus operator, to start in-service trials of the new Jewel E double-decker electric bus on the capital’s streets in Q1 2022.





The Jewel E is powered by Equipmake’s Zero Emission Drivetrain (ZED). Featuring a modular lithium-ion battery design, the ZED offers three options: 325kWh, 434kWh and 543kWh. The latter delivers a maximum range of up to 300 miles, ensuring more than sufficient daily operating mileage.





Another key component of the Jewel E ZED chassis is Equipmake’s HTM 3500 electric motor. Integrated into the prop shaft without the need for a separate transmission, the motor is engineered to meet the requirements of a fully laden double-decker bus by producing 3,500 N·m torque at a low motor speed of 1,000 rpm and delivering 400kW maximum power. A Semikron SKAI inverter converts DC charge from the battery to AC charge to drive the HTM 3500 electric motor.

Equipmake’s patented thermal management system maintains all three of the ZED’s key components—the battery pack, motor and inverter—at an optimum operating temperature. Featuring an advanced water-glycol cooling circuit, the system also provides the benefit of heating the interior during cold conditions with captured thermal energy. When the battery is depleted at the end of a complete duty cycle, it can be recharged at the depot overnight via a CSS DC charging point.

Equipmake’s modular design gives operators the flexibility to scale the amount of battery throughout the life of a bus, thereby future-proofing it for a range of routes and distances.

The Jewel E is set to be manufactured in 2022 at an all-new facility in Norfolk. The vehicle body is produced by Beulas in Girona, Spain, a company with more than 87 years of experience in the sector. The vehicle chassis has been specifically designed for the Equipmake ZED by Agrale in Buenos Aires, Argentina, a leading truck and bus chassis manufacturer established in 1962.

Equipmake’s Zero Emission Drivetrain is soon to be trialed in single-decker form on the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Jewel E is one of the first EV buses to meet the latest Transport for London (TfL) bus safety standard specifications and requirements for 2024, including enhanced safety features to give the public, drivers and passengers peace of mind. Equipmake’s development team has worked closely with Go-Ahead London’s Engineering Director, Richard Harrington, and his team of experts to meet the TfL’s 2024 specifications.