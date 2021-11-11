Freudenberg, ZF and FlixBus partner to develop fuel cell drive systems for long-distance coaches

Technology supplier Freudenberg is starting the research project “HyFleet” together with ZF Friedrichshafen and FlixBus. The partners aim to develop a high-performance fuel cell system by 2024 to completely replace conventional diesel drives. They will also be examining the hybridization of electric powertrains with fuel cells and batteries.





Anyone traveling by long-distance coach instead of using a car already reduces CO 2 emissions by 6.6 kilograms on a 400-kilometer (249-mile) trip. However, to date there has been no practical solution for completely carbon-neutral operations of long-distance bus fleets in regular service.

The reason is that long-distance services are extremely demanding to operate: just like long-distance freight trucks, buses are often used day and night and travel well over 100,000 kilometers (60,000 miles) per year. The durations of stopovers must be minimized in the interest of the passengers. The long charging times for the batteries of purely battery-electric drives, as well as the implementation of the cost-intensive charging infrastructure this requires, are simply not feasible in this sector.

Hydrogen-powered fuel cells that are combined with an electric drive and complementary battery storage to form a hybrid powertrain could be an alternative. Such a solution will now be explored as part of a major fuel cell technology project.





A consortium consisting of Freudenberg, ZF, FlixBus and a major European bus manufacturer has joined forces for this purpose. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has already provided a non-binding letter of intent for funding the project.

Within the HyFleet project, Freudenberg is developing a long-range fuel cell system that will be tested directly in a demonstrator long-distance bus.

To ensure that the fuel cell system can withstand the rigors of practical operation in long-distance buses, the first stage of the HyFleet project will center on the fuel cell’s technical performance. Among other things, this includes optimizing the behavior of the fuel cell system in continuous use with a minimum operating time of 35,000 hours.

This means that the degradation mechanisms must be controlled, thus maximizing the system’s efficiency over the entire service life. Fleet operators will notice low fuel consumption as a result.

At the end of the project, Freudenberg’s innovative fuel cell system will be tested in a demonstrator bus provided by the bus manufacturer.

The partner FlixBus contributes the expertise of a global mobility provider to the project. Together with more than 500 partner companies, the business is already operating Europe’s largest fleet with more than 4,000 long-distance buses in regular service.

The non-profit organization atmosfair is calculating the amount of the CO 2 reductions of a FlixBus hydrogen fleet achieved due to the innovative fuel cell technology across the entire energy chain, including hydrogen production and distribution.

Although HyFleet is focusing on coach fleets, one of the project partners’ priorities from the outset is that the achieved results can be transferred to all heavy-duty segments, especially to freight transport with heavy trucks. Freudenberg also believes that coaches could play a pioneering role in the rapid switch to hydrogen mobility—because thanks to the long-distance buses, the refueling infrastructure created along the most heavily traveled highways would be reliably used to capacity.

In addition to the HyFleet project, ZF and Freudenberg are jointly researching additional applications to develop fuel cell solutions for mobility applications and industrial use.

Since 2018, Freudenberg has already launched various cooperation projects with renowned partners to develop fuel cell systems for the heavy-duty sector. Among other things, the company is a technology partner in the “Pa-X-ell2” project. The goal is to develop a new generation of fuel cells to be used for passenger ships on the open seas.

In addition to Meyer Werft, the project consortium includes Lürssen Werft, the classification society DNV GL, the German Aerospace Center, AIDA Cruises represented by Carnival Maritime GmbH, besecke and EPEA GmbH.