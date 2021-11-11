Proterra to supply battery technology for up to 10,000 Lightning emotors electric commercial vehicles

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 November 2021

Proterra announced an expansion of its partnership with Lightning eMotors to power their Class 4 and Class 5 electric commercial vehicles with Proterra’s battery technology. Under a new multi-year supply agreement, Proterra contracted to supply battery systems totaling more than 900 megawatt hours in battery storage capacity to Lightning eMotors to power up to 10,000 electric commercial vehicles between 2022 and 2025.

Proterra will now also supply its battery technology to Lightning eMotors for the Lightning Electric E-450 (pictured as box truck) and Lightning Electric F-550 electric commercial vehicles.

This includes supplying Lightning eMotors with Proterra H Series battery systems for its strategic partnership with Forest River to co-produce and deploy Class 4 and Class 5 zero-emission, battery-electric shuttle buses.

The expansion builds on Proterra’s previously announced collaboration with Lightning eMotors to power the Class 3 Lightning Electric Transit commercial van using Proterra battery technology. The Lightning Electric Transit van is a purpose-built Class 3 commercial electric vehicle that is available in several popular configurations including last-mile cargo vans, passenger vans, ambulances, school buses, and work vans.

Proterra will now also supply its battery technology to Lightning eMotors for the Lightning Electric E-450 and Lightning Electric F-550 electric commercial vehicles.

The Lightning Electric E-450 (pictured) and F-550 commercial electric vehicles are available in a shuttle bus configuration.

The Lightning Electric E-450 and F-550 commercial electric vehicles are available in a shuttle bus configuration utilizing the various Forest River bus body options, and as a truck including middle mile/last mile delivery trucks, ambulances, and work trucks. Both platforms are planned to have 80kWh-160kWh of Proterra battery packs.

