Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans
US targeting net-zero aviation by 2050; heavy focus on SAF

T&E: COP26 pledge to end car emissions needs to be backed by actual targets

11 November 2021

The COP26 pledge by governments, automakers and others to sell only zero-emissions cars and vans from 2035 in leading markets and by 2040 elsewhere (earlier post) needs to be backed up with actual targets set down in law, green NGO Transport & Environment (T&E) said.

With China, the US, Germany and France absent from the declaration, it will take more than a non-binding commitment to make the shift, T&E commented.

The car industry’s electrification plans place it ahead of regulators on climate action. But these won’t materialize without actual targets to end car emissions by 2035 at the latest. The US and Europe, especially Germany and France, need to lead.

—Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and e-mobility at T&E

In a separate pledge, the UK announced it would end the sale of all new diesel trucks between 2035 and 2040. T&E said the policy, if implemented, is world-leading and places the UK at the head of the queue for ending the use of fossil fuels in vehicles by 2050.

In the coming months EU governments and members of the European Parliament will decide on a proposal to end sales of polluting cars and vans by 2035. Next year EU lawmakers will also consider increasing the bloc’s truck CO2 reduction targets for 2030 and setting targets for subsequent years.

Posted on 11 November 2021 in Climate Change, Emissions, Market Background, Policy, Regulations | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)