Airflow and Pipistrel partner on electric propulsion system for Airflow’s proof-of-concept eSTOL aircraft

Airflow.aero, Inc., an aerospace startup building a next-generation electric Short Takeoff and Landing (eSTOL) aircraft, and Pipistrel, a world-leading small aircraft designer and manufacturer, announced a partnership through which Pipistrel will supply motors, motor controllers, and batteries for Airflow’s proof-of-concept aircraft.





Through this work, the two companies will further explore collaborating on the electric propulsion solution for Airflow’s production aircraft.





Pipistrel is the maker of the first and still only type-certified electric airplane, the VELIS Electro. The company’s extensive expertise in clean sheet design through to successful project completion makes them an excellent partner as Airflow moves to design, build, and test its full-scale proof-of-concept eSTOL.

As Airflow leverages Distributed Electric Propulsion, high performing and reliable motors, controllers, and batteries are key components to the ultimate success of the aircraft.

Airflow was founded in 2019 by five former Airbus Vahana team members to bring eSTOL capabilities to the passenger and middle-mile logistics market. The founding team's background includes Airbus, Eclipse Aviation, Northrop Grumman, Uber Elevate, Airware, and Scaled Composites.

Pipistrel has designed many different experimental and serially produced electric aircraft, including the first type-certified electric aeroplane, the Velis Electro. It has also developed propulsion systems, including batteries, power controllers and electric motors, for small and general aviation class of aircraft for NASA, Textron, Siemens, among others.

Pipistrel Vertical Solutions, the company’s R&D division, holds an EASA Design Organization Approval and has the capability of bringing a new aircraft design concept from a basic idea into a certified design, ready for production. The division is also developing a hybrid-electric VTOL cargo aircraft, as well as a hydrogen fuel-cell powered 19-seat miniliner/microfeeder, aimed at revolutionizing the intra-European transport market.