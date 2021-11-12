Unifrax introduces Battery Advisory Board to support SiFAB silicon fiber anode battery technology

Unifrax, a manufacturer of high-performance specialty materials, introduced its Battery Advisory Board, which will meet regularly to provide strategic guidance as Unifrax grows its battery portfolio and enters the silicon anode market with its new SiFAB Silicon Fiber Anode Battery Technology. (Earlier post.)

SiFAB, a scalable proprietary silicon anode battery technology demonstrated in a number of applications, including electric vehicles, power tools, smartphones, personal computers, medical devices and aviation, can deliver up to a 20% increase in gravimetric energy density in lithium-ion batteries versus cells using a graphite anode. It has shown in advanced testing a high reversible capacity of greater than 1,000 mAh/g.

Unifrax recently broke ground on its first production line located in New Carlisle, IN, which is expected to come online in early 2022.

The SiFAB technology becomes part of a Unifrax battery portfolio that also consists of thermal management products and separator media.

Unifrax’s Battery Advisory Board will include: