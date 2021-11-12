Subaru’s first global all-electric vehicle SOLTERRA makes world debut

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 November 2021

In Tokyo, Subaru Corporation today unveiled its new battery electric vehicle (BEV) SOLTERRA; SOLTERRA will make its US debut at the LA Auto Show later this month. The vehicle was jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru; Toyota’s version is the bZ4X, which the company unveiled last month in Japan (Earlier post.) The two companies entered into a new business and capital alliance in September 2019.

Subaru jointly developed the e-Subaru Global Platform together with Toyota Motor Corporation as a BEV-dedicated platform. High capacity battery packs are placed under the floor; by utilizing that battery as a part of the structure, a low center of gravity and high body strength and rigidity are realized.

The Japanese market SOLTERRA will come in FWD (150 kW AC synchronous electric motor) and AWD (2 x 80 kW motors, front and rear) versions. US market specifications will be revealed in LA. Like the other SUBARU SUV models, SOLTERRA features the X-MODE AWD control system.

The launch of the SOLTERRA will start by the middle of 2022 in markets including Japan, the United States, Canada, Europe and China.

