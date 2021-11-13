Stara Zagora orders 33 Irizar electric buses

Irizar e-mobility has been awarded a new order for 33 electric buses for the city of Stara Zagora, in the center of Bulgaria. They are the first 12 meter Irizar ie bus model electric buses to be included in the fleet of the city’s municipal operator.





The operator’s choice to include some visual features from the Irizar ie tram in the fleet makes the buses stand out with a modern and innovative design and makes for an attractive and distinctive vehicle that maximises comfort, accessibility and safety for drivers and passengers.

The vehicles, with a capacity to transport 77 passengers, are equipped with 26 seats, a wheelchair area and four PRM seats. Moreover, they have three doors for a better accessibility that allows fluid circulation in the interior.

To increase passenger safety the operator provider opted for a video surveillance system and an eCo3 air purifier that creates an environment free of viruses, micro-organisms, bacteria, germs, allergens and dust particles.

This order, second most important one from the country, comes on the tails of the one for the city of Burgas.