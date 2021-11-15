Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft receives MIDO Certificate of Authorization (CoA) and Aircraft Limitations from FAA

Archer Aviation Inc., a developer of eVTOL aircraft, announced that the FAA has issued a CoA and the Aircraft Limitations covering Maker, Archer’s flagship demonstrator aircraft. Maker is a full-scale electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, capable of traveling 60 miles at 150 mph.

The CoA and the Aircraft Limitations are key components of the Special Airworthiness Certificate, which will be the FAA basis that permits the Maker aircraft to commence test flights.





Archer has now relocated its Maker aircraft to its California flight test facility. Here, the aircraft is undergoing final preparations for its first hover flight later this year, as well as a program of ongoing systems testing. Previously, the full-scale eVTOL aircraft was housed exclusively at the development lab within Archer’s Palo Alto headquarters where it was designed and built.

Archer’s flight test team is led by Matt Deal. Deal, who previously managed eVTOL flight test operations for the Airbus Vahana program, helms a group of engineers focused exclusively on integrating Maker’s mechanical and software elements to deliver a successful first hover flight and oversees the day-to-day operations including setting the test flight timeline and leading test flights.

While the lead up to Archer’s critical first flight is paramount, the integration and test process also allows for essential two-way feedback to the engineering teams to refine functionality and software for both Maker and Archer’s production aircraft, which is currently in its preliminary design stage.

In a May 2021 report—eVTOL/Urban Air Mobility TAM Update: A Slow Take-Off, But Sky's the Limit—analysts at Morgan Stanley decreased the Urban Air Mobility TAM (total addressable market) base case to $1 trillion by 2040, but projected TAM to soar to $9 trillion by 2050.