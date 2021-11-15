Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP processors

NXP Semiconductors is collaborating with the Ford Motor Company to deliver enhanced driver experiences, convenience and services across Ford’s global fleet of vehicles, including the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco SUVs. Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP’s vehicle networking processors and the i.MX 8 Series processors.

NXP’s vehicle network processors provide secure, in-vehicle networking and enable the gateway to rapidly deploy Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates and new services, while processing and sending deep vehicle data to the cloud to drive continual product improvements and support data-driven services such as vehicle health management.

NXP vehicle network processors, including the NXP S32G2, support the needs of new vehicle architectures: service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, zonal processors, safety processors and more.

The S32G2 vehicle network processors are supported by a broad range of software enablement that comrpises Reference Software, Standard Software and Premium Software, in addition to support from the S32 Design Studio IDE.

Features include:

Quad Arm Cortex-A53 cores with Arm Neon technology organized in two clusters of two cores with optional cluster lockstep for applications and services

Triple Arm Cortex-M7 lockstep cores for real-time applications

Low Latency Communication Engine (LLCE) for automotive networks acceleration

Packet Forwarding Engine (PFE) for Ethernet networks acceleration

Hardware Security Engine (HSE) for secure boot and accelerated security services

Advanced functional safety hardware and software for ASIL D systems

AEC-Q100 Grade 2 device: -40 °C to 105 °C





Versatile uses of S32G vehicle network processor

The NXP i.MX 8 Series processors help enable Ford SYNC 4 to deliver advanced multimedia user experiences with vivid graphics enabling in-car productivity, cloud services, enhanced voice recognition, and location-based applications.



