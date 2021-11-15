Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft receives MIDO Certificate of Authorization (CoA) and Aircraft Limitations from FAA
Ford’s new fully networked vehicle architecture implements NXP processors

Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways to partner on electrification and hybrid systems, including urban air mobility

15 November 2021

Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways formalized their common interest in decarbonizing air travel by signing a comprehensive agreement facilitating the development of sustainable aviation as part of Etihad’s broader strategic sustainability program.

Rolls-Royce believes that its innovations in electrification and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) hold the keys to unlock the door of opportunity on decarbonization.

The focus of the agreement between Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways targets the application of electrification technologies and hybrid systems, together with the use of electric motors for commuter aircraft and the fast emerging urban air mobility (UAMs) sector.

Rolls-Royce and Etihad will work alongside partners including Airbus to test and apply new technology solutions and developments in sustainability to Etihad’s incoming fleet of A350, spearheaded by the Sustainability50 flagship aircraft.

There is no quick fix to overcome the challenge of aviation sustainability, it is going to take a united effort if we are to reach our shared goals of drastically reducing the carbon emissions of air travel.

—Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group

Posted on 15 November 2021 in Aviation & Aerospace, Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Urban Air Mobility | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)