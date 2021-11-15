Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways to partner on electrification and hybrid systems, including urban air mobility

Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways formalized their common interest in decarbonizing air travel by signing a comprehensive agreement facilitating the development of sustainable aviation as part of Etihad’s broader strategic sustainability program.

Rolls-Royce believes that its innovations in electrification and use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) hold the keys to unlock the door of opportunity on decarbonization.

The focus of the agreement between Rolls-Royce and Etihad Airways targets the application of electrification technologies and hybrid systems, together with the use of electric motors for commuter aircraft and the fast emerging urban air mobility (UAMs) sector.

Rolls-Royce and Etihad will work alongside partners including Airbus to test and apply new technology solutions and developments in sustainability to Etihad’s incoming fleet of A350, spearheaded by the Sustainability50 flagship aircraft.