California HVIP Wave 3 funding fully requested 9 minutes after opening

New strategy for dendrite-free Li-metal batteries based on atomic channels
16 November 2021

California’s HVIP Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) opened to new voucher requests on October 28 with $63 million available. All available funds were requested within 9 minutes. This was the third and final wave of funding for 2021; additional funds are expected to be available early 2022.

In the meantime, HVIP will continue to support voucher requests for Class 8 zero-emission tractors performing drayage operations now with a drayage waitlist, in order to help advance this key zero-emission market segment.

A waitlist is now open for dealers/manufacturers who sell HVIP-eligible class 8 tractors performing drayage operations, that are currently on the HVIP-eligible vehicles list as Drayage Capable. Dealers/manufacturers must be currently on the HVIP-eligible dealer list.

This waitlist also currently includes any eligible voucher requests that were submitted after funding was fully requested during the wave 3 opening on October 28, but BEFORE HVIP closed later that same morning.

The CARB Board will consider the FY21-22 Funding Plan for Clean Transportation Investments, including funding for HVIP, at the 19 November Board meeting. The Funding Plan includes historic levels of funding for zero-emission technologies. More information about 2022 funding will be announced when available from CARB.

Posted on 16 November 2021 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Hybrids, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

