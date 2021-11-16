REE unveils fully autonomous concept vehicle based on REE’s modular EV platform

REE Automotive revealed its autonomous concept vehicle Leopard, based on a new ultra-modular EV platform design. The full-scale concept is geared for customers including last-mile autonomous and electric delivery companies, delivery fleet operators, e-retailers and technology companies seeking to build fully autonomous solutions.





Fully-autonomous delivery fleets ‘Powered by REE’ will allow customers to build autonomous and electric vehicle fleets according to their exact specifications with unmatched interior space for transporting passengers and cargo. REE’s technology will be integrated with any top hat and autonomous hardware.

Leopard’s design and specifications are the result of collaborative work with leading global delivery and technology companies focused on autonomous delivery and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) fleets. The concept vehicle is 3.4 m in length with front-wheel-steer, rear-wheel-drive and has a 2-tonne gross vehicle weight rating and the following additional specifications:

X-by-wire REEcorner technology for drive, steer and brake control

Narrow design of 1.4 m (4.6 ft) and small footprint of 2.5 m 2 (26.6 ft 2 ) for enhanced maneuverability

Easy cargo accessibility

50 kWh battery capacity

Top speed of 60 mph

Cargo volume of 180 ft3

Leopard—a last mile autonomous concept vehicle—is designed to carry significantly more cargo due to REE’s low, flat floor. This means improved environmental impact of fewer trips in fewer vehicles, backed by a strong cost of ownership (TCO) structure: each vehicle in the fleet will be less expensive to run and maintain due to reduced energy cost and improved serviceability, leading to lower maintenance costs.





The Leopard concept vehicle is based on REE’s modular EV platform, designed to support a wide variety of mission specific vehicles with the following range of specifications:

Specification Value GVWR Up to 2 Tonnes Drive RWD, FWD or AWD Steer FWS or AWS Length 9.5 ft to 11.5 ft

(2.9 m to 3.5 m) Width 3.9 ft to 5.9 ft

(1.2 m to 1.8 m) Height 4.6 ft to 7.2 ft

(1.4m to 2.2 m) Battery Capacity Up to 60 kWh Peak Motor Power Up to 100 kW Max Speed Up to 100 mph

(160 kph) Turning Radius Minimum 12.8 ft

(3.9 m) Max Payload Up to 1,650 lbs

(750 kg) Load Floor height Minimum 15 in

(39 cm) Cargo volume Up to 265 ft3

(7.5 m3)

REE’s REEcorner packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel, enabling REE to build the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE uses x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire.