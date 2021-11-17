Volkswagen Group launches first household energy tariff in Germany; Elli and ev.energy

Elli, the Volkswagen subsidiary that provides sustainable energy and charging solutions, has partnered with ev.energy to launch the Volkswagen Group’s first intelligent household electricity tariff: Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect. The tariff will use ev.energy’s platform to market and manage the new tariff with electric vehicle owners.

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect tariff has been developed by directly integrating the energy tariff with electric vehicle charging usage, controlled through the Naturstrom Connect app. The customer allows the electric vehicle charging to respond dynamically to the carbon intensity on the grid and in exchange, they will generate one reward point for every qualifying smart charge over 7kWh.

For every 10 points generated, the customer will receive a €5 bill credit which is then credited to their annual electricity bill. The customer can save up to €100 per year and will be able to track their energy use, carbon avoidance and energy cost-savings over time.

Through the app and connected customer experience, Elli and ev.energy have created a scalable eco-system that reduces cost for electric vehicle owners through their EV adoption, while satisfying the long-term goals of sustainable, zero-carbon energy for the masses. With this offering, Elli and the Naturstrom Connect tariff has gained TÜV Rheinland accreditation.

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect app will integrate directly with Volkswagen vehicles through an owner’s Volkswagen ID, enabling a seamless login and connected mobility experience.

Elli selected ev.energy to deliver this proposition over a multi-year contract after working with them during the Volkswagen Future Mobility Incubator.

The Volkswagen Naturstrom Connect tariff and Volkswagen Naturstrom app were launched to customers August 2021. The tariff will only be available in the German market initially.