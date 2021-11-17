HYVIA unveils two new hydrogen light commercial vehicle prototypes

Following on the reveal of Renault Master Van H2-TECH last month (earlier post), HYVIA has unveiled two new Hydrogen Light Commercial Vehicles prototypes with zero CO 2 tailpipe emissions, increased range, and 5-minute refueling time.

Both vehicles are equipped with a 30kW fuel cell that will be assembled in France. Vehicle, e-motor and hydrogen integration are also made in France. Both vehicles will be available in 2022 with green hydrogen production and distribution solutions.

Renault Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is revealed at Solutrans from 16 to 20 November (Eurexpo Lyon, France). This vehicle allows a range of about 250 km and offers great potential for tailor-made conversions. The box van with its 19 m3 is the first release convenient for large transport of goods and packages up to 1,000kg of payload.

Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH is equipped with the 30kW fuel cell, a 33kWh battery and tanks containing 3kg of hydrogen (2 x 1.5 kg) at 700 bar.

Renault Master City Bus H2-TECH is presented for the first time at the Salon des Maires from 16 to 18 November (Porte de Versailles, Paris, France). This urban minibus can carry up to 15 passengers, with a range of about 300 km. It is suited for businesses, municipalities, and local public services.

Master City Bus H2-TECH is equipped with the 30kW fuel cell, a 33kWh battery and a tank containing 4.5kg of hydrogen at 350 bars





HYVIA is moving fast. After less than six months of existence, we unveiled three Hydrogen Light Commercial Vehicles: a Van, a Chassis Cab and a City Bus. To meet different usages, for professional fleets or territories. We also revealed our Hydrogen Refueling Station, to offer customer refueling options where hydrogen infrastructure is still in development. HYVIA is about concrete solutions to be on track to meet the challenges of green hydrogen mobility and decarbonization of transport. —David Holderbach, HYVIA CEO

In 2022, HYVIA will deploy its full ecosystem:

Renault Master Van H2-TECH: a large van for transporting goods and packages, with 12 m 3 of cargo volume and a range of up to 500 km.

Renault Master Chassis-Cab H2-TECH: for various conversions, including a box van of 19 m 3 , with a range of 250 km.

Renault Master City Bus H2-TECH: an urban minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers, with a range of about 300 km.

HYVIA’s Hydrogen Refueling Station: for fast fueling time (5 minutes), as simple as thermic, to maximize vehicle availability.

Renault Master is produced at Batilly plant in France. Electric and hydrogen integration is realized by PVI, a Renault Group subsidiary in Gretz-Armainvilliers. The drive motor is produced at Cleon plant. Fuel cell assembly and Hydrogen Refueling Station will begin at Flins plant.