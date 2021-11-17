Anadolu Isuzu and Proterra partner on next-generation Citi VOLT battery-electric buses in Europe

Anadolu Isuzu, Turkey’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, and Proterra announced a new collaboration to power the new generation of Anadolu Isuzu’s all-electric Citi VOLT public transportation buses with Proterra’s commercial vehicle battery technology.

Under the collaboration, Anadolu Isuzu will incorporate Proterra’s battery technology into its new 12-meter and 18-meter zero-emission Citi VOLT electric bus models. The Proterra battery system powering the next-generation Citi VOLT electric buses will enable a drive range from 200 km to 405 km on a single charge to meet the demands of the European public transportation market.





Designed and manufactured in the United States, Proterra battery systems offer a compact, safe, and powerful solution to meet the needs of leading commercial EV manufacturers such as Anadolu Isuzu. Proven through more than 20 million miles driven by the company’s transit vehicles, Proterra’s battery platform leverages industry-leading energy density manufactured for maximum range, a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles, and a ruggedized commercial grade housing to withstand harsh environments.

Anadolu Isuzu is taking steps towards becoming a global brand with the commercial vehicles it has developed for the local needs of the target markets. Being ambitious abroad as it is in the Turkish market, Anadolu Isuzu is currently focused on the development of new technologies for more environmentally friendly buses and received a positive response at the Demo Tour held across Europe with its first 8-meter NovoCiti VOLT electric bus.

Anadolu Isuzu aims to offer even lower operating costs, longer range and maximum efficiency with its new 12-meter and 18-meter zero-emission Citi VOLT electric bus models.