Rio Tinto invests in InoBat

Rio Tinto is supporting the development of a battery ecosystem in Europe with an investment in Inobat Auto (InoBat), a Europe-based battery technology and manufacturing company. This investment will support the completion of InoBat’s research and development center and pilot battery line in Voderady, Slovakia.

The investment follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in May, outlining an intention to work together to progress the establishment of a “cradle-to-cradle” electric vehicle battery value chain in Serbia.

InoBat is actively pursuing plans to build a number of gigafactories, including one in Serbia. The company specializes in the pioneering research, development, manufacture, and provision of premium innovative electric batteries custom-designed to meet the specific requirements of customers within the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorsport, and aerospace sectors.

Rio Tinto’s $2.4-billion Jadar lithium-borates project in Serbia is one of the largest greenfield lithium projects in development. The Jadar project remains subject to receiving all relevant approvals, permits and licences and ongoing engagement with local communities, the Government of Serbia and civil society. It has the potential to produce approximately 58 thousand tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate and position Rio Tinto as the largest source of lithium supply in Europe for at least the next 15 years.