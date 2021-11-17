Wallbox introduces home energy management solutions for EV drivers in the US

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 November 2021

Wallbox has launched Eco-Smart and Power Boost, the company’s first home energy management features available for EV drivers in the US. Eco-Smart and Power Boost come standard with Pulsar Plus, the smallest available smart home EV charger in North America, capable of 48Amp (11.5kW) charging.

Eco-Smart uses a power meter to measure the energy from a home’s rooftop solar system to charge an EV in an efficient and sustainable way. This feature lets homeowners determine the source and mix of power to be delivered to the EV and is available in two modes:

  • Full-Green Mode detects when there is enough surplus green energy available from the home solar PV system to charge an EV, so that the EV is charged with renewable energy.

  • Eco Mode blends grid energy with surplus green energy from home solar panels, maximizing charging speed while taking advantage of the available power from the home solar PV system.

Eco-Smart can be controlled through the myWallbox app on a mobile device if the user prefers to switch to all-grid power.

Power Boost is designed to allow installation of a more powerful charger where the home’s electrical capacity might otherwise require limiting the power available for EV charging.

Power Boost is able to measure the real-time energy usage of a household and dynamically adjust EV charging power. This permits users to install a more powerful EV charger in their homes. When electrical consumption of the household is increased, for example, when air conditioning is in use, EV charging power can be dynamically reduced to avoid overloading the electrical system. As household electrical consumption decreases, EV charging power is increased so that users can charge at maximum speed.

Both Power Boost and Eco-Smart features are embedded within Pulsar Plus and are easily activated through the myWallbox app and with the professional installation of a power meter kit (available at wallbox.com or via a Wallbox-certified reseller).

Pulsar Plus, Wallbox’s best selling home charger worldwide, is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

