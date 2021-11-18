Reservations now open for 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover
18 November 2021
The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover (earlier post) is getting closer to its upcoming US on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve. Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield 360.
Nissan also announced the preliminary 2023 Ariya reservation model lineup, specifications and initial MSRP—which starts at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel drive model. Pricing for additional Ariya models will be announced at a later date.
Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before 31 January 2022 will qualify for a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase. That’s worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.
Ariya is a cornerstone to the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan and is the first production model to represent the company’s new electrified brand identity. Nissan has announced a target that more than 40% of its US vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.
Available 2023 Ariya models, range and pricing
|Model
|Powertrain/performance/range
|MSRP
|Ariya Venture+ FWD
|87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 300-mile estimated range.
|$45,950
|Ariya Evolve+ FWD
|87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range.
|$48,950
|Ariya Premiere FWD
|87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range.
|$53,450
|Ariya Platinum+
e-4ORCE AWD
|e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control, 87 kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442 lb-ft of torque, up to 265-mile estimated range.
|$58,950
The Ariya Premiere front-wheel drive is exclusively available to customers who participate in the reservation program. It includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with unique aero wheel cover color treatment, illuminated Premiere kick plates and a Premiere grade emblem.
Ariya deliveries will begin fall 2022, first for front-wheel drive models, followed by all-wheel drive models in late fall.
