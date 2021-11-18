Reservations now open for 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover

The all-new 2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover (earlier post) is getting closer to its upcoming US on-sale date with the opening of a special reservation portal at NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve. Four Nissan Ariya models will initially be available, each equipped with an advanced liquid-cooled 87 kWh Lithium-Ion battery (usable battery capacity), CCS quick charge port, available ProPILOT Assist 2.0, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, a lounge-like premium interior and Nissan Safety Shield 360.





Nissan also announced the preliminary 2023 Ariya reservation model lineup, specifications and initial MSRP—which starts at $45,950 for the Venture+ front-wheel drive model. Pricing for additional Ariya models will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, the first 10,000 reservations made before 31 January 2022 will qualify for a two year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase. That’s worth up to an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving for the Ariya Venture+.

Ariya is a cornerstone to the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan and is the first production model to represent the company’s new electrified brand identity. Nissan has announced a target that more than 40% of its US vehicle sales by 2030 will be fully electric, with even more to be electrified.

Available 2023 Ariya models, range and pricing

Model Powertrain/performance/range MSRP Ariya Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 300-mile estimated range. $45,950 Ariya Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range. $48,950 Ariya Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range. $53,450 Ariya Platinum+

e-4ORCE AWD e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control, 87 kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442 lb-ft of torque, up to 265-mile estimated range. $58,950

The Ariya Premiere front-wheel drive is exclusively available to customers who participate in the reservation program. It includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with unique aero wheel cover color treatment, illuminated Premiere kick plates and a Premiere grade emblem.

Ariya deliveries will begin fall 2022, first for front-wheel drive models, followed by all-wheel drive models in late fall.