Bosch partners with OMB Saleri to expand mobile hydrogen portfolio; components for H2 tank systems

Bosch has expanded its product portfolio for mobile hydrogen applications with components for hydrogen tank systems such as tank valves or pressure regulators. For this purpose, Bosch entered into an engineering partnership with the Italian specialist OMB Saleri in which the products are jointly further developed.





Pressure regulator and tank valves for hydrogen tanks

In the drive to achieve climate neutrality, hydrogen will be an important building block in the future powertrain mix. Together with OMB Saleri, we are making H 2 tank components ready for volume production. —Dr. Uwe Gackstatter, president of the Bosch Powertrain Solutions division

Bosch expects that by 2030, around one in eight newly registered commercial vehicles worldwide will be powered by a fuel cell. Bosch and OMB Saleri hope that the partnership they have now put in place for components for hydrogen refueling systems will expand their market positions in the hydrogen sector.





Pressure regulator and tank valve

Their collaboration includes a licensing and engineering agreement for several products relating to hydrogen storage solutions at pressures of 350 bar and 700 bar. Joint simultaneous engineering teams are now further developing the existing products and optimizing them for volume production. The two companies’ goal is to leverage economies of scale and offer components for hydrogen refueling solutions at competitive prices.

OMB Saleri, based in Brescia in northern Italy, is considered one of the world’s leading specialists in components for hydrogen storage solutions. As a partner, Bosch will benefit from its engineering expertise, a modern hydrogen test infrastructure and testing stations, and components that have already proved their worth in initial applications. In return, Bosch will contribute its experience in the commercialization of innovative products as well as a global development and manufacturing network for large volumes.

Bosch is making considerable upfront investments in the hydrogen area. From 2021 to 2024, the company plans to invest around €600 million in mobile fuel-cell applications and a further €400 million in stationary ones for the generation of electricity and heat. The portfolio for vehicles ranges from individual sensors to core components such as the electric air compressor and the stack to the complete fuel-cell module.