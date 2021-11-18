Kia unveils Concept EV9 electric SUV

Kia Corporation has revealed the Kia Concept EV9 at the AutoMobility LA. Like the recently introduced EV6 (earlier post), the Concept EV9 is a dedicated EV developed and optimized on the company’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).





Concept EV9 measures 194 inches in length, 81 inches in width, 70 inches in height and has a wheelbase of 122 inches. The all-electric SUV delivers driving range of up to 300 miles. It also features next-generation ultra-fast charging technology with a 350-kW charger that allows its advanced battery electric powertrain to replenish energy from 10% to 80% in 20-30 minutes.

Kia’s iconic Tiger Face facade has been reinterpreted for the BEV era and is showcased on the Concept EV9. The new Digital Tiger Face benefits from the fact that all-electric vehicles don’t need the traditional grille that ICE vehicles rely upon, resulting in the Concept EV9 having a full body-colored front.

The opportunities afforded with a re-styled grille and the Digital Tiger Face have resulted in a new air vent design that reduces the frontal mass of the vehicle and greatly improves aerodynamics.

The hood vent duct area is utilized as a solar panel that helps recuperate some of the electric energy that the Concept EV9 uses.

Further enhancing aero efficiency are retractable roof rails that close inward into the roof of the Concept EV9 when not in use, creating smooth airflow over the vehicle. When needed, the roof rails can be raised by a simple touch of a button. A next-gen camera monitoring system that replaces the conventional wing mirrors further improves aerodynamic properties while also enhancing the spatial awareness of the driver.





The all-electric SUV has three forward-thinking interior modes that capture different journey situations and requirements.