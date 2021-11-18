Neste to receive €88M from EU toward green hydrogen and carbon capture & storage at Porvoo; SHARC

The EU Innovation Fund will award a grant of €88 million to Neste’s green hydrogen and CO 2 capture & storage project, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the Porvoo refinery in Finland. The project introduces carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electrolysis solutions that allow decarbonization of production at the refinery. The project is currently in the feasibility phase.

SHARC—Sustainable Hydrogen and Recovery of Carbon—will reduce emissions at the Porvoo refinery by moving from grey hydrogen towards green hydrogen through the introduction of electrolysis facilities and towards blue hydrogen by application of carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Hydrogen is essential in the production processes of transportation fuels, so the green and blue hydrogen will reduce the carbon intensity of these fuels.

SHARC will also scale the production of green hydrogen to help make it a viable transportation fuel itself.

The novel water electrolysis technology applied by SHARC has a capacity of 50 MW. This, combined with CCS will maximize the environmental impact and the development of a strong supply chain from the refinery, by ship to storage site and will lay the foundation for a European hub for renewable hydrogen and CO 2 utilization.

The project has a significant role in Neste’s target of carbon neutral production by 2035. With this transformation project, a reduction of more than 4 million tons of CO 2 emissions can be achieved at the Porvoo refinery in the first 10 years of operation.

We are proud to have been selected as one of the seven granted projects out of more than 300 applicants in one of the world’s largest funding programs for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies. This is a great recognition for Neste and its innovations as a front runner and key contributor to the European energy transition. The funding for this project strongly supports our ambition to make Porvoo the most sustainable refinery in Europe by 2030. —Peter Vanacker, President and CEO at Neste

Neste also aims to gather a network of leading European technology suppliers and R&D institutes, laying the foundation for a world-class European hub for renewable hydrogen and CO 2 utilization.

The EU Innovation Fund is investing more than €1.1 billion in seven large-scale innovative projects. Neste, among other successful projects, will start to prepare the individual grant agreements with the funding agency, which are expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

Projects also selected in this first Innovation Fund call for large-scale projects—i.e. projects with total capital costs above €7.5 million—are: