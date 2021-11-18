Oregon EQC approves Clean Trucks Rule
18 November 2021
The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission approved the Clean Trucks Rule, which adopts California’s Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) Rule and Heavy-Duty Engine and Vehicle Omnibus rules (HD Omnibus) for Oregon.
Under the ACT Rule, Oregon requires medium- and heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers to sell zero-emission vehicles as a certain percentage of sales, beginning with the 2025 vehicle model year.
The HD Omnibus rules strengthen nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emission standards for new truck engines (both diesel and non-diesel engines), in addition to other requirements for these engines.
Together, the rules will not only ensure new diesel trucks are as clean as possible, they also put Oregon on a path towards a zero-carbon transportation future.
Transportation accounts for approximately 40% of statewide greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon and trucks are among Oregon’s fastest-growing sources of greenhouse gas emissions and rising. In Oregon, heavy-duty trucks and buses are responsible for nearly 23% of total transportation sector greenhouse gas emissions.—Rachel Sakata, Department of Environmental Quality’s senior air quality planner
Diesel engines are responsible for approximately 25% of all NOx emissions in the state, a precursor to the formation of ground level ozone. Communities across Oregon, including the Portland-metropolitan area and the Rogue Valley have experienced increasing levels of ozone in recent years.
Five other states—Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Washington—are considering taking similar action.
