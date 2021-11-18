Subaru introduces Solterra electric SUV at LA Auto Show

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 November 2021

Subaru of America revealed its first all-electric SUV, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Solterra had made its global debut earlier in Japan (earlier post). The vehicle was jointly developed by Toyota and Subaru; Toyota’s version is the bZ4X (earlier post).

2023_Solterra

Solterra comes standard with a new Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system that now channels smooth linear output from Subaru StarDrive Technology, providing traction and capability in all kinds of weather and terrain. Subaru StarDrive delivers substantial on-demand torque at all speeds with power and driver-selectable regenerative modes.

Like other Subaru SUVs, Solterra is equipped with X-MODE offering increased performance in low-friction and off-road conditions. The all-new model features Grip Control that incorporates Hill Ascent and Descent Assist. With 8.3 inches of ground clearance and 215 horsepower from front and rear electric motors, Solterra provides versatility in both off-road and city driving.

With up to 126 cubic feet of passenger and cargo space, generous leg room, and a nearly flat floor, the 5-passenger SUV gives occupants the airy, open feel of a much larger vehicle. The Solterra offers up to 30 cubic feet of useable cargo space behind the rear seats, and also features a 60/40 folding seatback and two-position load floor for maximum cargo and passenger flexibility. The wide 41.3-inch rear gate opening with low liftover height allows easy loading and unloading. Available raised roof rails add more cargo-carrying options.

The new Subaru Solterra offers a comprehensive suite of active safety technology including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology; Blind Spot Monitor with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Also standard is Parking Support Brake which can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing.

For the first time in a Subaru, a 360-Degree Surround-View Camera system allows for better all-around situational awareness. Also new for Subaru, Solterra is equipped with standard Safe Exit Assist. The new safety feature notifies occupants, before exiting the vehicle, of approaching vehicles with an audible and visual warning.

Unique to Solterra is the new e-SUBARU Global Platform that has been engineered to bring together Subaru’s all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics, and world-leading passive safety.

The all-new Solterra will go on sale mid-2022.

