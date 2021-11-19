GlobalFoundries, Ford partner to address auto chip supply and meet growing demand

GlobalFoundries (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, and Ford Motor Company announced a strategic collaboration to advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the United States, aiming to boost chip supplies for Ford and the US automotive industry.

The companies have signed a non-binding agreement that opens the door for GF to create further semiconductor supply for Ford’s current vehicle lineup and joint research and development to address the growing demand for feature-rich chips to support the automotive industry.

These could include semiconductor solutions for ADAS, battery management systems, and in-vehicle networking for an automated, connected, and electrified future. GF and Ford also will explore expanded semiconductor manufacturing opportunities to support the automotive industry.

GF currently offers two main lines of automotive chips: ADAS and automotive MCUs.

Automotive radar is one of GF’s core competencies. A range of solutions, silicon-verified IP and reference designs enable designers to optimize chips for application-specific ADAS features. GF’s 40 nm and 22FDX RF mmWave solutions enable SoC integration of memory, DSP, analog and RF features to handle ADAS complexity. The solutions are suited for short-range side/rear and mid-range forward-looking radar. 22FDX-based radar sensors can provide higher resolution and less latency than current radar sensors, while minimizing total system cost. GF’s high performance SiGe BiCMOS (SiGe HP) solutions, built on 130 nm or 90 nm platforms, offer world-class performance for ADAS radar ICs due to the superior VCO phase noise and higher PA output power and efficiency of SiGe HBTs. The solutions are optimal for long range, ultra-high performance 77 GHz imaging RADAR and have enabled designs for multiple generations of vehicles.

Automotive microcontroller units (MCUs) are at the heart of all key automotive subsystems, from high-reliability engine control and anti-lock brakes to body-electronics, sensors and telematics, with an industry TAM of 5.0 billion units expected by 2024. GF offers automotive MCUs using using 22FDX FD-SOI and 40 nm bulk CMOS solutions.

It’s critical that we create new ways of working with suppliers to give Ford—and America—greater independence in delivering the technologies and features our customers will most value in the future. This agreement is just the beginning, and a key part of our plan to vertically integrate key technologies and capabilities that will differentiate Ford far into the future. —Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO

The partners said the announcement is consistent with both companies’ commitment to build innovative business relationships to regain supply-demand balance for chips in the auto industry as well as efforts to further accelerate technology innovation for the US auto industry. The collaboration leverages both companies’ strengths to better compete, innovate and serve customers.

This strategic collaboration does not involve cross-ownership between the two companies.