Gojek, TBS Energi Utama form JV to accelerate the development of Indonesia’s two-wheel electric vehicle ecosystem

Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading mobile on-demand services platform, and PT TBS Energi Utama Tbk (TBS), a leading integrated energy company in Indonesia, have formed a joint venture to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia. The joint venture, known as Electrum, will act as a platform through which both companies will develop infrastructure for two-wheel EVs throughout the country.

Leveraging Gojek’s presence in Indonesia and TBS’ capabilities in the energy sector, the two companies will work together to build a comprehensive and scalable EV ecosystem, including two-wheel EV manufacturing, battery packaging, battery swap infrastructure and financing for EV ownership.

This joint venture is part of Gojek and TBS’ commitments to achieve Zero Emissions by 2030, which will see Gojek transition its fleet to 100% EVs and TBS invest in clean and renewable energy during the same time period. The collaboration is also in line with the Indonesian Government’s plans to make the development of the EV industry a national priority.

To enable large-scale adoption of EVs in Indonesia, it is crucial to develop a strong and comprehensive EV ecosystem. Our vast experience and deep understanding of the energy sector, combined with the large scale of the Gojek network, will be a catalyst for the development of the EV industry in Indonesia. As EVs become more widely available, we hope that this will inspire greater confidence in EVs from members of the public and encourage them to give it a try, so that they can also enjoy the many benefits of EVs. —Pandu Sjahrir, Vice President Director of TBS

Gojek recently announced an EV and battery swapping pilot scheme in Jakarta in collaboration with Gogoro, Gesit and Pertamina. This will initially comprise 500 EVs, with plans to scale to 5,000 EVs traveling a total of one million kilometers in the future.

With this pilot, Gojek customers will be able to select EVs when using the GoRide service in South Jakarta. Driver partners using EVs can also go about their daily routines more efficiently, serving customers across Gojek services such as GoRide, GoFood, GoSend Instant, GoShop and GoMart. The data from this pilot will also be used to further develop the technology and infrastructure for EVs, in order to meet the needs of Gojek’s driver partners, customers and the wider Indonesian market.