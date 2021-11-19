Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
XPENG unveils G9 flagship electric SUV for Chinese and global markets at Guangzhou show

3D solid-state battery startup LionVolt closes €4M seed round

19 November 2021

European 3D solid-state battery start-up LionVolt successfully closed a seed round of €4 million, bringing its total funding this year to more than €5 million.

The round was led by deep tech venture capital firm Innovation Industries and joined by Brabant-focused startup fund Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (Brabant Development Agency, BOM) and investor Sake Bosch. LionVolt spun off last year from TNO at Holst Centre, building on six years of research and development of its innovative battery design.

The funding will support the company’s development of a solid-state lithium-ion battery that is more efficient and sustainable than any lithium-ion battery available on the market today.

The battery that LionVolt is developing is based on 3D technology and solid-state layers. Compared with currently used lithium batteries, these 3D Solid-State Thin-Film batteries are lighter and safer. They recharge rapidly, have a higher energy density, are intrinsically safe and have a long product lifespan.

3dssb

3D solid-state battery (3DSSB). Source: TNO

The batteries are made by covering billions of pillars with thin layers of functional material, creating a 3D structure with a very large surface area and very short distances between both battery electrodes. The lithium-ions only have to travel a short distance, reducing charging and discharging times.

LionVolt’s proof-of-concept (PoC) of a fully solid-state 3D thin-film battery was demonstrated in December 2020, showing that it’s feasible to produce 3D batteries at a large scale. In the coming years LionVolt plans to further develop this into a 3D solid state battery that is ready for market.

The LionVolt battery will power technology in several industries, including wearable devices, electric vehicles (EVs) and aviation.

Earlier this year LionVolt raised a €1.25 million pre-seed round from TNO, deep tech venture capital firm Innovation Industries, impact fund Goeie Grutten, and Brabant-focused early stage investment Brabant Startup Fonds (BSF) and the Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (BOM).

Posted on 19 November 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Solid-state | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)