Power Global, Rap Eco Motors to launch mass electric auto-rickshaw line powered by swappable battery technology

Power Global, a leading provider of high-performance clean energy and mobility products for everyday applications, announced a strategic partnership to supply its eZee swappable lithium-ion battery technology to auto-rickshaw manufacturer Rap Eco Motors for its mass-market electric three-wheeler product line RANIE, which includes L3 and L5 models of a passenger auto-rickshaw, delivery van and cargo vehicle.

Following an initial product launch in April 2022, the companies will partner to manufacture 50,000 electric auto-rickshaws over the next five years, advancing both companies’ roadmaps for “made in India” manufacturing.





The third-largest emitter globally, India has a strong dependence upon 2- and 4-stroke three-wheel vehicles powered by fossil fuels, which serve as essential last-mile transport yet contribute to the country’s air quality crisis. Simultaneously, with fuel prices surging as much as 20% in the last six months, and the cumulative costs of internal combustion engine-vehicle maintenance, drivers are increasingly turning to cost-effective electric auto-rickshaws as the modern and reliable vehicles of choice.

In an infrastructure-light country like India, automotive OEMs are embracing solutions such as battery swapping to further reduce the upfront cost of EVs to increase access and accelerate the nation’s clean energy transition.

Rap Eco Motors delivers premier e-rickshaws nationwide and abroad to countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and South America. The partnership with Power Global marks the Hyderabad-based company’s first step toward developing a comprehensive 360 solution for the OEM’s electric auto-rickshaws, RANIE, which is built upon Power Global’s 48-volt swappable eZee battery module.

In an ever-evolving auto-rickshaw market such as India, Power Global’s engineered solution allows Rap Eco Motors to leapfrog the costly and time-consuming process of developing an in-house electrification solution.

Compared to existing fossil fuel-powered auto-rickshaws on the road today, each RANIE vehicle is expected to cut CO 2 e emissions by 3.7 metric tons annually and eliminate dangerous NO x and PM tailpipe emissions that contribute to air pollution.

Power Global’s domestic battery production plant in Greater Noida is slated to be the country’s largest leading in-country manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, capable of producing 400,000 modules annually. Supporting India’s FAME II mandates, which are driving OEMs to develop electrification solutions, Power Global aims to deploy 10,000 batteries and light mobility electric retrofit kits supported by their battery swapping network by the end of 2022.