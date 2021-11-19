2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show

After recently debuting the all-new fifth generation Sportage, Kia has unveiled an electrified version of the brand’s longest running nameplate at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (HEV) is the third model in an ongoing cadence of eco-minded offerings guided by Kia’s global EV strategy, ‘Plan S.’





This newest Kia follows in the footsteps of the recently launched EV6 (earlier post) and the Sorento PHEV (earlier post) to serve as another example of Kia’s multiple pathways to electrification.

Significantly larger than the previous generation Sportage, the Hybrid will allow owners to enjoy class-leading rear seat legroom and rear cargo capacity, an expansive list of ADAS features, and dual panoramic display screens (12.3-inch instrument panel display and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen display) for nearly 25 inches of viewing.

The Sportage has gone from one of the smallest SUVs in its class to one of the largest:

Overall length is 7.1 inches longer than the previous generation, with a 3.4-inch longer wheelbase.

Taller and wider by a half inch compared to the previous generation.

This Sportage’s electrified performance comes from a seamless hybrid powertrain combining a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a 44kW motor to achieve up to 39 mpg (targeted). Together, engine and motor make 226 horsepower channeled to either the front wheels or an active all-wheel-drive system.

The Sportage Hybrid is offered in three trim levels: LX, EX, and SX-Prestige. Active AWD is standard on EX and SX-Prestige trims, while LX is available with a choice of FWD and Active AWD. The Active AWD system uses electro-hydraulic coupling with center-locking differential to distribute power actively between front and rear wheels depending on road and driving conditions.

Underpinned by the same all-new 3rd generation N3 platform found in the Sorento line of vehicles, the Sportage Hybrid chassis provides a rigid base to achieve: