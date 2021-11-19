StoreDot and Group14 Technologies partner to enhance XFC with lithium-silicon

Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer of the active material used in advanced silicon-carbon anodes, and StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, announced a strategic partnership to leverage Group14’s proprietary lithium-silicon technology to accelerate time to market of StoreDot’s XFC lithium-silicon cells for electric vehicles.

The current performance milestone demonstrates an energy density of 300 Wh/Kg with more than 700 cycles capable of being charged 0%-80% in 10 minutes.

StoreDot, whose investors include BP, Daimler AG, TDK and Samsung, has designed a battery cell based on a silicon-dominant anode with its proprietary synthesized compounds. The XFC technology overcomes the major barrier that currently prevents consumers from adopting electric vehicles—range and charging anxiety.

Silicon has been pursued extensively as the promising battery chemistry that enables greater energy density. The commercial leader in lithium-silicon battery materials, Group14’s proprietary technology complements StoreDot’s XFC technology in EV batteries.

Group14 counts SK materials, ATL, BASF, Showa Denko and Cabot Corporation as partners in its mission to deliver on the electrification of everything from consumer electronics to EVs and more. With commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factories in the US and South Korea—the latter as part of its joint venture with SK materials—Group14 is poised to deliver quantities of its mass-market product SCC55 required to meet the demand from the automotive industry.