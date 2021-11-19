XPENG unveils G9 flagship electric SUV for Chinese and global markets at Guangzhou show

XPeng unveiled its new G9 flagship smart SUV at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. Incorporating XPENG’s latest software architecture and hardware platform, the G9 is the company’s fourth production model, and the first to have been conceived and designed from the outset for both domestic Chinese and international markets.





The G9 is XPENG’s first production model to incorporate the X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electrical architecture, the latest XPILOT 4.0 advanced driver assistance system and the new generation XPower 3.0 powertrain and supercharging system.





The G9 is purposefully built with an international perspective, compliant with the C-NCAP and E-NCAP 5-star safety design standards, and the stringent EU WVTA vehicle certification standards.

In line with XPENG’s drive for greener, safer and more sustainable mobility, the G9 meets the requirements for EU 3R certification, an international benchmark for environmental protection requirements, with a reusability rate of more than 85%, and a recyclable rate of more than 95%.

XPILOT 4.0 – full scenario advanced driver assistance. The G9 is XPENG’s first model equipped with XPILOT 4.0, the company’s in-house proprietary advanced driver assistance system. XPILOT 4.0 will be the first to deliver full-scenario assisted smart driving from vehicle start-up to parking, in an important step towards achieving full autonomous driving in the future.

XPILOT 4.0 is built on a new-generation hardware platform, with 508 TOPS ECU computing power supported by two NVIDIA Drive Orin autonomous driving SoC (System-on-the-Chip) units, 8-million-pixel front-view binocular camera and 2.9-million-pixel side-view cameras (covering front, rear, left and right view), and a highly integrated and expandable domain controller.

The enhanced hardware will significantly increase XPILOT’s perception capability on top of its market-leading multiple-perception fusion platform.

X-EEA 3.0 - deep integration to deliver superior intelligence. The G9 is built on XPENG’s new proprietary X-EEA 3.0 electronic and electrical architecture, a platform deeply integrating hardware, software and communications architecture to achieve greater simplicity, powerful performance, and high upgradable flexibility.

The X-EEA 3.0 architecture consists of a centralized supercomputing platform and local control modules. At the software level, the vehicle software suite has been structured in layers—system software platform, foundation software platform and intelligent application platform—for faster development and iteration of functions such as advanced driver assistance, voice vehicle control and other smart scenarios.

The G9 will be China’s first model to implement a Gigabit Ethernet communications architecture, supporting multiple communication protocols, allowing vehicles to transmit and receive big data faster. This significantly boosts its support for advanced driver assistance, smart cockpit, and firmware OTA upgrades.

The X-EEA 3.0 architecture not only upgrades its software at higher speed, it also enables the G9 to perform self-diagnostics, greatly improving vehicle safety. Benefiting from its ability to synchronously upgrade multiple domain controllers, G9’s firmware OTA upgrade can be completed as fast as 30 minutes without interrupting the vehicle operation and driving function. Once the G9 restarts, upgraded features will be fully implemented, achieving seamless OTA experience.

G9’s vehicle's power distribution is 100% controllable across all systems, allowing accurate and efficient distribution according to the current usage scenario, greatly reducing energy consumption in powered-off, starting, and standby modes.

XPower 3.0. The G9 boasts XPENG’s new-generation XPower 3.0 powertrain system with China’s first 800V high-voltage mass-production SiC platform, which is able to charge up to 200 km in range in just 5 minutes with a maximum energy efficiency of more than 95%.

To fully optimize the utility of the 800V SiC platform, XPENG is also rolling out lightweight 480 kW high-voltage supercharging piles, with 670A+ flow rate capacity, IP67 protection, and safety monitoring, delivering a superior safe and convenient charging experience for customers.

XPENG currently has the largest supercharging network among all Chinese auto brands, with 550 branded supercharging stations and 1,734 free supercharging stations nationwide in China as of 31 October 2021.