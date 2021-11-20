CARB approves $1.5B investment in clean cars, trucks, mobility options for FY 2021-22

The California Air Resources Board approved a $1.5-billion investment plan that will increase access to clean vehicles and clean mobility options through a wide variety of projects that support the transformation of California’s vehicle and equipment fleet to zero-emission.

The plan is by far the largest annual investment in clean transportation incentives to date—more than double the amount of the largest past investment. Supported projects range from consumer rebates for clean cars to incentives for cleaner trucks, and mobility options.

Over half of the $1.5 billion Fiscal Year 2021-22 Funding Plan for Clean Transportation Incentives is targeted to benefit lower income communities and those disproportionately burdened by environmental pollution.

This funding for fiscal year 2021-2022 marks the first installment in the three-year $3.9-billion budget that builds on programs to support zero-emission vehicles and their infrastructure over the past decade. The current investment is designed to accelerate California’s transition to clean cars, trucks, and off-road equipment, including adding 1,150 drayage trucks, 1,000 school buses and 1,000 transit buses—all zero tailpipe emission.

Of the $1.5 billion, $838 million comes from the state general fund, and $595 million from the state’s Cap-and-Trade Program. The remainder comes from the Air Pollution Control Fund and the Air Quality Improvement Program. CARB uses those funds to accelerate development and early commercial deployment of the cleanest vehicle technologies and to improve access to clean transportation for all Californians.

Funded projects include:

$525 million for clean car rebates through the statewide Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. This substantial investment is intended to last three years to address an increase in consumer demand for zero- and near-zero-emission cars. Along with rebates for vehicles, $10 million is set aside to support rebates for electric bicycles.

$150 million for clean transportation equity investments benefitting income-qualified individuals and those overburdened by pollution. This funding will be used for incentives, outreach, technical assistance and capacity building. One such program is the popular Clean Cars 4 All, which provides up to $9,500 to help income-qualified Californians upgrade an older, dirty car to a new or used zero-emission plug-in electric car, plug-in hybrid or hybrid car.

$843 million for heavy-duty and off-road equipment investments. This includes funding for demonstration and pilot projects, vouchers for advanced clean trucks, financing for small truck fleets transitioning to cleaner technologies, and funds for drayage trucks, and transit and school buses, all of which are primed to rapidly transition to zero-emission technologies.

$30 million to support small businesses and sole proprietors who provide professional landscaping services in California to purchase zero-emission small off-road equipment, including leaf blowers, lawn mowers and string trimmers. While transportation incentive programs invest billions to help California achieve climate and air quality goals, additional complementary programs approved today by the board also address critical state priorities, including addressing emissions from back-up sources of electricity during power outages, and continuing CARB’s partnerships with air districts to fund pollution reductions.

Highlights of these additional programs: