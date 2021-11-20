ZF and CATL partner for aftermarket service in e-mobility and energy storage

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and ZF Group signed a global strategic partnership agreement to push forward cooperation in aftermarket services, including service network, battery-related training, connectivity, recycling and reuse, etc.

ZF and CATL intend to facilitate mutual transfer of knowledge and expertise, according to the agreement, to enable a sustainable ecosystem and with that an attractive mobility experience for everyone.

CATL, a global leader in new energy technologies, will enhance its global aftersales capabilities and efficiency with this collaboration. ZF, with more than 10,000 workshop partners in its global aftermarket and with the growing products for electric vehicles in OEM quality, will be considered the preferred option in CATL’s service network expansion.

Under the agreement, CATL will provide ZF with comprehensive battery training know-how, which will be combined with ZF’s DGUV high voltage training to enhance the competitiveness of its training programs and other aftersales services.

The two parties also agree to jointly establish and uplift standards to be the benchmark for the industry. With the common vision and mission on sustainability, ZF Group and CATL also agreed to cooperate on data connectivity and recycling.