Xpeng joins growing ranks of OEMs adopting NVIDIA Drive Orin

Electric automaker Xpeng took the wraps off the G9 SUV this week at the international Auto Guangzhou show in China (earlier post). The intelligent, software-defined vehicle is built on the high-performance compute of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin and delivers AI capabilities that are continuously upgraded with each over-the-air update.

The new flagship SUV, which was designed for the international market as well as China, debuts Xpeng’s X-EEA 3.0 centralized electronic and electrical architecture and Xpilot 4.0 advanced driver assistance system for a seamless driving experience. The G9 is also compatible with the next-generation “X-Power” superchargers for charging up to 124 miles in 5 minutes.

The SUV is the first to be equipped with Xpilot 4.0, an AI-assisted driving system capable of address-to-address automated driving, including valet parking.

Xpilot 4.0 is built on two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip (SoC), achieving 508 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It uses an 8-million-pixel front-view camera and 2.9-million-pixel side-view cameras that cover front, rear, left and right views, as well as a highly integrated and expandable domain controller.

This technology is incorporated into a centralized compute architecture for a streamlined design, powerful performance and seamless upgrades.

Xpeng is one of a growing number of automakers using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin for their next-generation software-defined vehicles. At NVIDIA GTC earlier in November, performance automaker Lotus, autonomous driving solutions provider QCraft and EV startups Human Horizons and WM Motor announced they were using the NVIDIA platform. These companies join global automakers such as Mercedes-Benz and Volvo Cars, and other EV startups such as NIO.

The open DRIVE Hyperion 8 platform allows each customer to individualize NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to their needs, leveraging end-to-end solutions to accelerate autonomous driving development.