2022 Rogue to feature Nissan’s all-new 1.5-liter VC-Turbo variable compression engine

Nissan introduced a new Rogue SUV for the 2021 model year; for 2022, Nissan is making its best-selling model more powerful, more fuel-efficient and more fun to drive with an all-new, 1.5-liter variable compression (VC) Turbo engine across the Rogue lineup.





2022 Nissan Rogue

Mated with a responsive new transmission, the 2022 Rogue delivers improved power, best-in-class gasoline-engine fuel economy, most standard torque of any gasoline engine in its class and a more thrilling driving experience. Rogue also maintains the most standard safety technology in its class for 2022.

The new powertrain delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque—an increase of 11% and 24 % respectively versus the 2021 Rogue. Even with the increased power, the 2022 Rogue’s estimated fuel economy is 33 mpg combined—an increase of 3 mpg over the 2021 model.

Nissan is building the new VC-Turbo engine for the 2022 Rogue at the company’s powertrain assembly plant in Decherd, Tenn., which supplies engines and electric motors for all of the company’s US assembled models. Over the past two years, Nissan has invested more than $1.23 billion in its US manufacturing operations as part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, which has given the brand one of the freshest US vehicle lineups in the industry.

The VC-Turbo is the most advanced engine Nissan has ever produced in the US. —Steve Marsh, senior vice president, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management, Nissan North America

Nissan Motor Company pioneered the variable compression engine with the introduction of the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo 4-cylinder in the 2019 INFINITI QX50 and the 2019 Nissan Altima. (Earlier post.) More than 20 years in development, the VC-Turbo system continuously adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency through use of a advanced multi-link system continuously raising or lowering the pistons’ reach to transform the compression ratio.

A high compression ratio gives greater efficiency, but in certain applications poses the risk of premature combustion (knocking). A low compression ratio allows for greater power and torque, and avoids knocking.

The advanced VC-Turbo’s high/low compression ratio technology creates two different driving profiles—dynamic performance and eco/efficient, each seamlessly available on driver demand. The new powertrain provides strong, confident acceleration from a start, when passing other vehicles or when entering a highway.

VC-Turbo technologies have evolved for the 2022 Rogue’s 1.5-liter VC-Turbo 3-cylinder, with a focus on improving performance in three areas: acceleration, fuel economy and emissions.

A new high-pressure fuel injection system helps enhance acceleration, as does the stainless mirror-bore cylinder-wall coating. New textured valve lifters reduce friction and improve overall engine efficiency while a vacuum low-pressure die-cast cylinder head improves engine cooling.

In addition, the 2022 Rogue features a new engine mounting system that uses two lower torque rods to enhance engine vibration isolation with high torque support.

New generation Xtronic transmission. With a 17% wider gear ratio coverage and 32% lower friction (than the previous transmission), the new Xtronic transmission also drives better acceleration feel and enhanced fuel economy in the 2022 Rogue.

New transmission technologies include a twin oil pump system and newly developed control valve system. The twin oil pump system combines a small mechanical pump (with small oil flow) for slow shifting between low and high ratios, while the second electric oil pump (with larger oil flow) provides quicker shifting for hard driving situations.