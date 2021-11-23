Genesis stages global premiere of electric GV70 at Auto Guangzhou 2021

Genesis introduced the Electrified GV70 SUV by hosting a world premiere event at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou 2021) in China last week. The Electrified GV70 is built on the heritage of GV70, inheriting its predecessor’s spacious interior and adding outstanding performance and a range of new technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.





The Electrified GV70 will be available only as an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) model; details on output and performance for North American models will be available closer to launch. The vehicle is expected to reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with Boost Mode.

Range estimates for the North American market will be available closer to launch. The addition of 350kW rapid charging, meanwhile, enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Furthermore, Genesis’ application of a 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system will allow drivers to utilize various forms of charging infrastructure. The multi-rapid charging system enables fast and stable charging by raising the voltage supplied by typical chargers from 400V to 800V. The technology is optimized for the vehicle’s system due to the model’s driving motors and inverters. Customers can use the 800V rapid charging system to utilize both 400V and 800V charging infrastructure without the need for an additional converter.

The electric version of the GV70 also includes a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that supports a 3.6kW charge, which is higher than the power supply in the average home, enabling customers to use electric appliances conveniently outside of the vehicle.

A Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can automatically connect or disconnect the motor and drive shaft, considering various driving conditions. Such conditions include vehicle speed and driving mode, enabling seamless switching between 2WD and AWD—reducing unnecessary power loss while increasing efficiency.

The Smart Regenerative Braking System 2.0 regenerates energy through the braking system based on driving habits, real-time navigation, and road conditions. In driving mode, the i-Pedal (Intelligent Pedal) allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate and stop using just the accelerator pedal.

Genesis also equipped the vehicle with ANC-R (Active Noise Control-Road) to achieve a comfortable driving experience. The technology significantly reduces the level of noise by measuring and analyzing road noises utilizing four sensors and eight microphones and simultaneously creating sounds at opposite phases.

The Preview Electronic Control Suspension (Pre-view ECS) has been applied to support an optimal driving experience. This suspension system can be controlled based on information collected through the SUV’s front camera and navigation system.