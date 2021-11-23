Volkswagen ID.5 e-SUV coupé available for order now in Germany

Volkswagen has begun taking orders for the ID.5 e-SUV coupé. (Earlier post.) The top-of-the-range electric model of the ID. family based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) is available in Germany from an entry-level price of €46,515. Available at the pre-sales launch: the ID.5 Pro and the ID.5 Pro Performance with 128 kW (174 PS) and 150 kW (204 PS) respectively, along with the all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX with 220 kW (299 PS).

Over-the-air updates ensure the ID.5 always stays up-to-date. The comprehensive driver assist systems with new functions are included in the optionally available Travel Assist with swarm data. This enhances driving comfort as a result of the interaction between ACC and Lane Assist, combined with navigation data and data from the cloud transmitted by other vehicles (swarm data). Local hazard alert with Car2X technology is on board as standard. Parking is now easier with the optional Park Assist Plus with memory function.

All ID.5 motor options use a large, long-distance-capable battery that can store 77 kWh of energy (net). Its central location under the passenger compartment ensures a low center of gravity and balanced distribution of the axle load. This enables the ID.5 Pro and ID.5 Pro Performance to achieve a range of up to 520 km (WLTP) (323 miles) with a maximum charging power of up to 135 kW. The all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX has a range of up to 490 km (WLTP) (304 miles). With peak charging power of up to 150 kW, the top model charges energy for 100 kilometers in just 6 minutes at fast charging stations.

Despite its coupé-type shape, the ID.5 has just 12 mm less headroom in the back than the Volkswagen ID.4. The long 2,766 mm wheelbase allows interior spatial conditions comparable to those of SUVs in higher vehicle classes. The luggage compartment volume is 549 liters, while the vehicle’s materials and workmanship are of premium quality.

The ID.5 models can be charged with a power of up to 11 kW at an alternating current charging station or wall box. On the road, ID.5 models with We Charge benefit from the fastest-growing charging ecosystem which already comprises some 250,000 charging points throughout Europe. With the increased maximum DC charging capacity of up to 135 kW, the battery is able to store energy for the next 390 km in the ID.5, or 320 km in the ID.5 GTX (WLTP), in around 30 minutes at fast charging stations.

The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau and are carbon-neutral on handover to the customer. When charged using 100% green energy, the vehicles are already virtually climate-neutral, Volkswagen said.