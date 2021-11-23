Several Rotterdam terminals to be ready for hydrogen imports by 2025

In the port of Rotterdam, the first companies are already preparing for the storage, processing and transit of hydrogen, according to a study conducted by the Port Authority into the development of hydrogen import terminals in Rotterdam. The Port Authority held consultations with a large number of Rotterdam-based companies and asked several research agencies to carry out sub-studies into the necessary preconditions in the fields of navigation, safety, the environment and space.

The four terminals that could be operational by 2025 for the transhipment of hydrogen are spread throughout the port area. The hydrogen will be in various forms: liquid hydrogen or packaged in ammonia or methanol or specially developed hydrogen carriers, known as Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC).

The import terminals will be connected to the central hydrogen pipeline HyTransPort.RTM, which will then transport hydrogen to the end users. Initially, these will mainly be industrial users in Rotterdam, but fairly soon it will also be possible to supply industry in Chemelot and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as other parts of the Netherlands. For these inland destinations, preparations for the laying of the Delta Corridor pipeline bundle and a link to the national hydrogen grid are underway.





Among the findings of the report: