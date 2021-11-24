FREYR Battery joins Fair Cobalt Alliance

FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has become a member of the Fair Cobalt Alliance (FCA) to underscore FREYR’s commitment to developing a sustainable global battery industry.

The FCA is a multi-stakeholder action platform committed to developing responsible and fair supply of artisanal mined cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo, creating and diversifying sustainable livelihoods for surrounding communities. The FCA focuses on economic diversification, improving worker conditions at mine sites and supporting child rights.

We are undergoing a major energy transition, moving from fossil fuels to battery-powered technology. Cobalt is one of the essential components in battery production and we are focused on sustainable supply of cobalt to support our production of clean, low-cost and low-carbon battery cells for a better planet. This alliance is an important arena for us to drive impact by making investments to empower the people working in the artisanal mines, as well as the communities around them. —Tom Einar Jensen, the CEO of FREYR

One of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies, Glencore announced its membership of the FCA in 2020. In November, FREYR and Glencore announced a contract for recycled and sustainable supply of cobalt.

FREYR is committed to developing responsible and sustainable supply chains for battery materials. The FREYR Supplier Code of Conduct sets the company’s sustainability expectations to its suppliers.

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 with an ambition of up to 83 GWh in total capacity by 2028 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers.

Five of the facilities are planned to be in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind.