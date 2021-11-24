Renault Group takes 21% stake in axial flux e-motor company Whylot

Renault Group has acquired a 21% minority stake in Whylot, a company based in the Lot region of France that has developed an innovative axial flux automotive e-motor. This acquisition of a stake in the French start-up reinforces the existing strategic partnership between the two companies.

Renault Group has previously signed a partnership with Whylot to develop and industrialize on a large scale an axial flux e-motor. This technology will be applied to electrified and electric powertrains, with the objective in particular in hybrid powertrains of reducing costs while saving CO 2 emissions of 2.5 g/km of CO 2 according to the WLTP standard (for passenger cars in segments B/C).

Renault said that this equity investment will enable Renault Group and Whylot to position themselves in the coming years as leaders in the development and industrialization of innovative and affordable electric motors and to support the very strong growth of the electrified vehicle market in France and Europe. Renault Group will be the first mainstream manufacturer to produce an axial-flow electric motor on a large scale, starting in 2025.

Axial flux motors offers a number of advantages in theory to the more common radial flux motor, including higher torque; in other words, for a given required torque, an axial-flux machine can use fewer magnets. Despite the advantages, however, radial flux motors dominate the market.

Whylot notes that a number of factors makes axial flux machines difficult to accomplish. These include a very high linear speed, placing high demands on the mechanical strength of the magnets; thermal management for the rotor; and difficulties in manufacturing the stator at high cadence on a production line.





Whylot axial flux motor

In response, Whylot has: