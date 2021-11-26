INOVYN, VT Group to build Europe’s first hydrogen-powered barge for bulk liquid chemical transport

INOVYN is partnering with Netherlands-based VT Group (Verenigde Tankrederij) to build Europe’s first bulk liquid chemical barge powered by hydrogen. The hydrogen powered barge will transport vital raw materials for INOVYN between its sites at Antwerp and Jemeppe.





This is part of INOVYN’s ongoing strategy to develop green hydrogen and replace existing carbon-based sources of energy, feedstocks and fuel. The low carbon hydrogen to power the barge will be supplied by INOVYN as a co-product from its chemical manufacturing operations.

VT Group will retrofit an existing barge with hydrogen technology, replacing the gasoil combustion technology that is fitted today. This will reduce annual CO 2 emissions by an estimated 1,000 tonnes.

INOVYN, through its parent company INEOS, is involved in multiple projects across Europe to develop green hydrogen and replace existing carbon-based sources of energy, feedstocks and fuel.

The group will work closely with national and European governments to facilitate hydrogen’s significant role in the new green economy, including this project.