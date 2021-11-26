Shell to construct and operate battery swapping stations with Nio in China and Europe

China-based EV maker NIO has entered into a strategic partnership with Shell to further its involvement in electric vehicle and energy industries globally. As part of this new strategic cooperation agreement, NIO and Shell will construct and operate battery charging and swapping facilities. This includes a plan to install 100 battery swapping stations in China by 2025 and construct and operate pilot stations in Europe from 2022.

Shell’s charging network in Europe will also become available to NIO users.

In the meantime, NIO and Shell will continue to explore further collaboration opportunities in battery asset management, fleet management, membership systems, home charging services, advanced battery charging and swapping technology development, and the construction of charging facilities in China.

As the world’s largest gasoline retailer, Shell is committed to becoming one of the leading charging service providers worldwide. NIO is a global smart electric vehicle company that began delivering cars to consumers in China in 2018. In 2021, NIO expanded its operations to Norway, marking its first step overseas. In the future NIO will enter additional European markets with its products and services.

Based on the strategic development of both brands, NIO and Shell will join forces to leverage each other’s strengths and contribute to the development of the smart electric vehicle industry.