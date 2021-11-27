Koch Strategic Platforms invests $100M in Standard Lithium

Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, is making a US$100-million investment in Canada-based Standard Lithium (earlier post) through a direct private placement. In addition to the new capital, the company and several Koch Industries subsidiaries are exploring strategic opportunities to work collaboratively in several key areas.

These potentially include working with Koch Engineered Solutions (KES) which provides key process equipment, engineering, procurement, and construction services; as well as Koch Minerals & Trading (KM&T) which is involved in the trading of many of the materials that will be required by the company in the future, as well as the lithium products it intends to produce.

Standard Lithium’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from more than 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations.

The company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant at Lanxess’ south plant facility in southern Arkansas. The demonstration plant utilizes the company’s proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess’s tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies.

The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The company is also pursuing the resource development of more than 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in south west Arkansas, referred to as the Southwest Arkansas Lithium Project, and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium will use the net proceeds of the US$100-million direct investment to pursue the following objectives: