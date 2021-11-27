Klimatklivet awards Liquid Wind €15M toward production of eMethanol

Swedish Climate Leap, “Klimatklivet”, is investing €15 million in power-to-fuel Liquid Wind’s facility, FlagshipONE, producing eMethanol. (Earlier post.)

The Swedish Environmental Protection Agency works on behalf of the Swedish government, conducting and coordinating Sweden's environmental work within Sweden, the EU and internationally. The aim of their initiative Climate Leap is to support local and regional investments that reduce emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that affect the climate.

FlagshipONE will be connected to Övik Energi’s combined heat and power (CHP) plant Hörneborgsverket in Örnsköldsvik, in the north of Sweden. The construction process is scheduled to start in the spring of 2022. Once operational, the facility is expected to produce 50,000 tons of eMethanol starting in 2024.

The new facility will upcycle carbon dioxide emissions and combine this with green hydrogen, made from renewable electricity and water to produce eMethanol.

International partners contributing to the design and production of the eMethanol plant include Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy, Uniper and Worley.