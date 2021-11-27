Li-S Energy, Janus Electric to collaborate on Li-S and/or Li-metal cells for swappable prime mover packs

Australia-based Li-S Energy has entered into an agreement with Janus Electric to develop and to test lithium sulfur and/or lithium-metal battery cells to suit the requirements of the Janus Electric exchangeable prime mover battery packs.

Janus Electric has developed a system to convert diesel powered prime mover fleets to electric power, including on-road applications and specialist vehicles for primary industries such as mining. Janus can convert all prime mover makes and models to electric power.

In addition, Janus Electric has developed a proprietary exchangeable battery system that negates the need for lengthy recharge times by allowing batteries to be swapped out of vehicles at designated change and charge stations in a matter of minutes. When used in conjunction with renewable energy, this would ultimately deliver a ‘carbon-zero’ solution for electrifying Australia’s road transport fleet.

Each Janus Electric exchangeable battery pack currently uses conventional lithium-ion cells and has an energy capacity of 600 kWh.

Li-S Energy and Janus Electric have agreed to collaborate to develop and test Li-S Energy lithium sulfur and/or lithium metal battery cell technology incorporating boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) and Li-nanomesh, for use in Janus Electric exchangeable battery packs. The objectives of the collaboration are to increase vehicle range between battery exchanges and to reduce the total weight of each battery pack.





Subject to successful testing, and Li-S Energy being able deliver sufficient volume supply (and agreement of further commercial terms), Janus Electric intends to phase out lithium-ion cells progressively and purchase Li-S Energy cells to meet its projected requirements of 495,000 cells (total 247.5 MWh) by the end of 2023, with additional demand growth expected in future years.





Li-S Energy was established in 2019 as a venture between the PPK Group and Deakin University to validate and commercialize novel battery technology using boron nitride nanotubes as a nano-insulator in lithium-sulfur batteries.

In a little over two years, the company has validated the science behind its Li-S battery technology, developed Li-Nanomesh to improve the durability of any battery with a metal anode, and successfully completed an IPO on the Australian Stock Exchange, raising $54 million through the IPO and a pre-IPO raise.