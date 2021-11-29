Nissan unveils Ambition 2030 vision for e-mobility and beyond; cobalt-free batteries, EV with ASSB in 2028

Nissan Motor unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. With this vision, Nissan wants to deliver strategic value by empowering journeys offering confident, exciting, and more integrated experiences to customers, and through collaborations, empower society to build a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility.

Over the next ten years, Nissan will deliver electrified vehicles and technology innovations while expanding its operations globally. The vision supports Nissan’s goal to be carbon-neutral across the lifecycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.

The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society. —Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida

Accelerating electrified mobility with diverse choices and experiences. Nissan has democratized EVs and invested in building charging infrastructure and energy management. By placing electrification at the core of the company’s Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term strategy, the company aims to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle lineup and rate of technology innovation with investments of ¥2 trillion (US$17.6 billion) over the next five years.

Based on customer demands for a diverse range of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands.

With the introduction of 20 new EV and e-POWER equipped models in the next five years, Nissan intends to increase its electrification sales mix across major markets by fiscal year 2026, including:

Europe by more than 75% of sales

Japan by more than 55% of sales

China by more than 40% of sales

The US by 40% of EV sales in fiscal year 2030

Representing the next stage of Nissan’s electrified future, the company also unveiled three new concept cars based on the Nissan EV Technology Vision—Nissan Surf-Out, Max-Out and Hang-Out—as well as a concept for a nearer-term next-generation Crossover EV: Nissan Chill-Out.





Nissan Chill-Out Next-generation Crossover EV Concept features a sleek and modern design, advanced safety technology, and a productive and comfortable interior space. The crossover concept utilizes the CMF-EV platform, delivering high levels of comfort and an energizing driving experience.

Nissan EV Technology Vision and 3 concepts. Nissan EV Technology Vision is a technology study that looks beyond the Ariya and next-generation crossover EV. The technology considers the direction of future EVs, and how advancements in battery technology, hardware and packaging can offer customers a wide variety of mobility solutions to match their needs and lifestyles. Examples of this are the future-forward concept cars: Max-Out, Surf-Out and Hang-Out.





At the core of Nissan EV Technology Vision is the integration of all solid-state battery (ASSB) technology that integrates with optimized components into a skateboard-like structure that allows for a variety of vehicle types. The optimum hardware structure will bring out the full potential of future complex software configurations and further realize the precision, performance, efficiency and versatility of Nissan’s EV offerings, the company said.





Nissan Surf-Out / Max-Out / Hang-Out

The Nissan Surf-Out concept aims to provide a smooth ride regardless of the terrain, enabling customers to go anywhere in comfort and with confidence. The vehicle features a variety of power outputs, and low and flat cargo space.

The Nissan Max-Out is a convertible concept that aims to deliver a new driving experience with its superlative stability and comfort. Dynamic cornering and steering response are balanced with limited body roll to optimize driver and passenger comfort, creating a feeling of oneness with the car. The two-seater features the ability to morph the seating, flattening into the floor to offer more interior space when desired, making it ideal for drivers with and without passengers.

With a completely flat floor that extends from the front to the back, the Nissan Hang-Out concept aims to surpass the conventional wisdom about interior layouts. The Nissan Hang-Out concept is aimed to provide a new way of spending time on the move. It is designed to suppress vibrations and jolts, thereby reducing instances of motion sickness and interference while working on the go.

Increasing accessibility and innovation in mobility. Nissan’s ambition is to support greater access to safe and exciting mobility. To make progress towards this, Nissan will continue to evolve its lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan aims to launch an EV with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028 and ready a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as fiscal year 2024.

With the introduction of breakthrough ASSB, Nissan will be able to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance. By reducing charging time to one-third, ASSBs will make EVs more efficient and accessible.

Further, Nissan expects ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

Nissan seeks to establish a global battery supply system to meet growing customer vehicle demand and support the growing number of EVs in use. Working with its partners, Nissan intends to increase its global battery production capacity to 52 GWh by fiscal year 2026, and 130 GWh by fiscal year 2030.

Though Nissan Ambition 2030, the company also seeks to extend the benefits of mobility by delivering its advanced driver-assistance and intelligence technologies to more customers. These combined efforts will likewise support Nissan’s continued efforts to establish new mobility services and partnerships.

Nissan aims to expand ProPILOT technology to more than 2.5 million Nissan and INFINITI vehicles by fiscal year 2026. The company will also further develop its autonomous vehicle technologies, aiming to incorporate next generation LIDAR systems on virtually every new model by fiscal year 2030.

To meet the varying transportation needs of different countries, Nissan will collaborate with the most suitable partners to realize new mobility services for more efficient mobility in cities, as well as more sustainable mobility in rural areas.

Global ecosystem for mobility and beyond. Nissan will localize manufacturing and sourcing to make EVs more competitive. Nissan will expand its EV Hub concept, EV36Zero, which was launched in the UK to core markets including Japan, China and the US. EV36Zero is a fully integrated manufacturing and service ecosystem connecting mobility and energy management with the aim of realizing carbon neutrality.

Ensuring vehicle batteries remain sustainable will also continue to be a priority for Nissan based on its decade of repurposing and recycling expertise with 4R Energy. (Earlier post.) The company intends to expand its battery refurbishing facilities beyond Japan with new locations in Europe during fiscal year 2022, and in the US in fiscal year 2025.

Nissan’s refurbishing infrastructure will support a circular economy in energy management, and the company aims to fully commercialize its vehicle-to-everything and home battery systems in the mid-2020s. In addition, the company will invest up to ¥20 billion (US$176 million) by 2026 towards charging infrastructure.

As Nissan increases its pace of innovation in mobility, it intends to hire more than 3,000 employees in advanced research and development globally while continuing to upskill its current workforce. The company will also build on collaboration across the Alliance to enable cost-savings and shared expertise in areas such as carbon-neutral technologies, electrification, software and services.

Beyond the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, the company will sustain its business over the long-term, with consolidated operating profit margin above 5%.