Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
£71M ZEBRA funding to support introduction of 335 zero-emission buses
Honda unveils two key future safety technologies toward the realization of its goal for zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050

Vulcan Energy signs binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement with Stellantis

29 November 2021

Vulcan Energy Resources (earlier post) and Stellantis have signed a binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement to supply, starting in 2026, a minimum of 81,000 tonnes and a maximum of 99,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide over the duration of the initial five-year agreement.

Vulcan2

The Stellantis deal marks Vulcan Energy’s fourth long-term offtake agreement. Source: Vulcan Energy

Consistent with Vulcan’s strategy to decarbonize the battery metals supply chain, the Stellantis electrification strategy includes ensuring a sustainable supply of lithium, which it has identified as a critical battery raw material with regard to availability.

By 2030, more than 70% of Stellantis’ European sales and more than 40% of its US sales will be low emission vehicles (LEVs). Stellantis’ plans call for a total of five battery cell manufacturing plants in Europe, including Germany, and the United States, with a total capacity of 260 gigawatt hours (GWh).

The battery-grade lithium hydroxide will be used by the three Stellantis battery production facilities in Europe: in Termoli, Italy, and the Automotive Cells Company (ACC) joint venture plants in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Douvrin, France. The three plants combined will produce at least 120 gigawatt hours of cell capacity by 2030.

Conditions precedent include successful start of commercial operation and full product qualification. Pricing will be based on market prices on a take-or-pay basis.

Vulcan1

Source: Vulcan Energy

Vulcan aims to become the first lithium producer with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Its ZERO CARBON LITHIUM Project intends to produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource, which is Europe’s largest lithium resource, in Germany.

Posted on 29 November 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)