BMW M presents Concept XM PHEV

At Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show, BMW M GmbH presented the new BMW Concept XM; the concept car looks ahead to the most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production, which is set to begin at the end of 2022. Electrification underpins an extraordinary driving experience which allows the driver to both glide along in near silence and enjoy the engaging pleasure of high performance driving, M-style.

The BMW Concept XM provides a preview of the new front end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models. It also introduces a highly progressive and distinctive take on BMW X model design, and an all-new form of luxury and sense of space for the interior.





The series-production model—the BMW XM—will begin production at the end of 2022 at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina; the US is the most important sales market for the new high-performance vehicle. BMW M will therefore be introducing its first standalone vehicle since the legendary BMW M1 in the year it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The BMW XM will be available only as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and exclusively as an M model.

The bold exterior styling of the BMW Concept XM reflects the vehicle’s exceptional performance attributes: power, agility, and precision, plus an

The newly developed M Hybrid drive system in the BMW Concept XM brings together a V8 engine and a high-performance electric motor to develop a maximum output of 750 hp and peak torque of 737 lb-ft (999 N·m). ALl-electric range is estimated to be up to 80 km (WLTP) or up to 30 miles (EPA).





Based on the latest generation of BMW iDrive, the M-specific version of the control/operation system renders the high-performance character of the BMW Concept XM within the digital world.

Displayed in the familiar three M colors, the user interface lends itself perfectly to a sporty driving experience. It presents the modes of the hybrid drive system as well as the pure-electric driving mode with aesthetic appeal. The BMW Curved Display provides a stage for presenting this tailored design and previews the user interface in all future BMW M models.