Dana TM4 to build new electrodynamics facility in Sweden

Dana TM4, the joint venture between Dana Incorporated and Hydro-Québec, North America’s largest renewable energy producer, is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Åmål, Sweden that will initially produce electric motors for the mobility industry.

This $50-million fully sustainable operation has received $10.7 million in support from the Swedish business development community. This new facility further boosts Dana’s ability to deliver clean-energy technologies and fully integrated e-Propulsion systems across all mobility markets.

This new operation will add to Dana’s portfolio of global electrodynamic facilities and will be the company’s largest of these facilities in Europe. With more than half of Dana’s three-year new business backlog coming from e-Propulsion products, the company is increasing its capacity to deliver electric components and systems in the region. These will support vehicles ranging from light vehicles to medium- and heavy-duty trucks to large construction equipment.

At Dana we are focused on delivering technologies that support the advancement of electrified vehicles that are also designed and manufactured with sustainability in mind. Sweden is a leader in renewable energy, with 98 percent of energy production being fossil free, which enables us to build our products using a more sustainable footprint in support of a zero-emissions future. Our localized electrodynamic manufacturing strategy empowers our customers in Europe to accelerate their electrification journey across multiple vehicle platforms and segments. —Antonio Valencia, president of Dana Power Technologies and Global Electrification

Supported by a robust supply chain and highly automated manufacturing methods, the facility is expected to open in late 2022 and will produce a range of Dana TM4 Motive high-speed electric motors for vehicles that will begin production in the first half of 2023.

The Dana TM4 Motive series permanent- magnet electric motors are designed as an efficient solution to meet the highest standards for efficiency, reliability, and performance.