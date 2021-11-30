Factorial Energy announces investments from and collaboration agreements with both Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis

Solid-state battery company Factorial Energy (earlier post) has entered into Joint Collaboration Agreements with both Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis, each of which is also making a strategic investment in the company.

Factorial’s technology offers a high level of operational safety and extends driving range by 20 to 50 percent, addressing two key factors to broad consumer adoption. Its drop-in compatibility with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure reduces costs and the complexity of changing to a different battery technology for auto manufacturers.

Factorial’s advances are based on FEST (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology), which leverages a proprietary solid electrolyte material that enables safe and reliable cell performance with high-voltage and high-capacity electrodes at room temperature.

Earlier this year, Factorial became the first to reach the 40 Amp-hour benchmark with a solid-state cell that works at room temperature, demonstrating the scalability of the FEST electrolyte.

Factorial’s collaboration agreements with leading global automotive manufacturers, including Hyundai Motor Company, Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz, is a significant validation of its technology and a springboard for commercialization in vehicles around the world.